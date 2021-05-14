Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $46,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $20,065,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

