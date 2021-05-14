World Token Achieves Market Cap of $11.34 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. World Token has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $180,585.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Token has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,230,450 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

