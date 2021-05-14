WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.27.

TSE:WSP traded up C$3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,860. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$80.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.17.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

