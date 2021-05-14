WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$155.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.18.

Shares of WSP traded up C$4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$139.94. 99,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,064. The company has a market cap of C$15.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$80.73 and a 12-month high of C$141.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.17.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

