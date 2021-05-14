Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -151.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.