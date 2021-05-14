XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. XPeng updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,202,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.