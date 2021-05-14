xRhodium (XRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,421.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00008331 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $2,421.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010594 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006429 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000793 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00039715 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001111 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055789 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.