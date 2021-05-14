Xunlei (XNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Xunlei has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

Shares of Xunlei stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $283.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.68. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

