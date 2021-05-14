Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas Sells 611 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayati Yarkadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16.

NYSE XYL opened at $115.85 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

