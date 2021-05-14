Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

XYL stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.85. 570,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.31.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.