Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

YUMC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

