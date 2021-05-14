Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.42. AGCO reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.90. 771,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,227. AGCO has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

