Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

