Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. International Paper posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Paper by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

