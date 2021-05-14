Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.08 million and the lowest is $9.63 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 3,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,230. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

