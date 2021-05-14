Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $17.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report earnings of $17.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.03 and the highest is $24.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $7.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $46.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $55.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $40.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.44 to $53.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $516.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

