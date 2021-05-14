Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $166.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.85 million and the lowest is $162.38 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TOWN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

