Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Catalent stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.48. 1,106,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock worth $7,473,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

