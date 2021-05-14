Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $31.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $51.43 million. Evolus reported sales of $7.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $108.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.71 million to $121.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $173.69 million, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOLS. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $393.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

