Zacks: Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STIM. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Neuronetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

