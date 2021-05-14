Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $52.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $70.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $264.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.97 million to $276.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 93,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 2,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $405.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.39.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.