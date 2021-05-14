Zacks: Analysts Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $330.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

