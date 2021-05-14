Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.49. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 64,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,339. The company has a market cap of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

