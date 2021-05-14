Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,528. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

