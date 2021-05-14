Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GTT Communications.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
NYSE:GTT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 532,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.65. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $10.34.
GTT Communications Company Profile
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
