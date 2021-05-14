Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GTT Communications by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 532,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.65. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.