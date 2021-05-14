Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 168,512 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 99.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 536,977 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 192,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,010. The stock has a market cap of $541.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

