Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report $26.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $26.90 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 133,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,151. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

