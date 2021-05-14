Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

SITE traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.08. The stock had a trading volume of 271,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,148. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

