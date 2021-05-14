Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.50). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

VRCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.