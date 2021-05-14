Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Zovio reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZVO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Zovio stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zovio by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

