Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.35. 25,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,874. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
