Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Broadwind posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 16,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

