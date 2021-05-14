Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Extended Stay America reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 56.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 202,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 2,163,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

