Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hecla Mining reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

NYSE:HL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 62,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,527,872. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.