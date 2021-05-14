Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to announce sales of $28.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.94 million and the lowest is $27.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $27.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $111.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $114.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $102.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

