Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

EXFO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

