Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Marten Transport by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

