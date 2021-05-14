Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $410,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $166,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,633,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,975,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,980,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

