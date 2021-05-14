Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

