Zacks Investment Research Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.12.

DKNG stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in DraftKings by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

