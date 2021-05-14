Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $770.30 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

