Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Buy

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

