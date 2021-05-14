Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Buy

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MMI opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,732,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,185,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $34,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.