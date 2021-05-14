Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,556. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150,615 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

