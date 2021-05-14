Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.69 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%.

NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,797. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

