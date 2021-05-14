Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.97% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $211,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,872 shares of company stock worth $2,448,948 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

