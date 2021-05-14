Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.9% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.59. 15,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,217. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

