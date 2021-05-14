Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,928,863.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00.

ZM stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.83 and its 200-day moving average is $377.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,034.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 90,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

