Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 987,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

