Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.95 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

